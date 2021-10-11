Eric Masterson of Hancock was honored with the Goodhue-Elkins Award at the annual meeting of NH Audubon in Concord on Sept. 19.
Masterson, the land program manager at the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock, was recognized for outstanding contributions to the knowledge of New Hampshire birds. Masterson created the guide “Birdwatching in New Hampshire” and has traveled around the state and beyond while studying birds, including a 2016 bike trip to South America following the migrating broad-winged hawks.
Additional conservation award winners are Paul Nickerson of Hudson, who won the Tudor Richards Award, and George Rollend of Amherst, who won the John Thalheimer Volunteer Award.
For more information, see the NH Audubon website at www.nhaudubon.org.