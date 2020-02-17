I started a new job recently and, thankfully, my desk is right by a window. I can turn to my right and look out at a small parking lot surrounded by trees and bushes.
Immediately outside the window is a wide, low-cut yew bush flanked by an azalea on one side and a neatly trimmed holly on the other. A 20-foot buffer of grass separates the bushes from the parking lot.
After taking a few weeks to get settled into the new position it was time to think about how I could attract birds to those bushes without anybody but me knowing. I’m sure that feeding birds would not be encouraged and I doubt property management would grant some random new guy permission to feed the birds outside his window. So ... what’s that expression about it being easier to ask for forgiveness instead of permission?
Now, before you start thinking I’m a scofflaw with low moral character, there are reasons behind my stealth. Bird feeding has come under attack as of late for the other critters it sometimes attracts. That is usually the reason given by condominium associations that ban feeding birds. I’ll get into detail in a bit, but I’m offering a minimal amount of birdseed and at the first sign of squirrels, raccoons, other critters, or any other type of trouble, I would stop immediately.
So, with that said, here’s the plan I put into action. I certainly don’t want to make a mess of any sort. That would be a dead giveaway, first of all, and secondly, wouldn’t be fair to property management. So I bought a bag of sunflower hearts. No shells. No mess. Birds love it.
A bird feeder would be another red flag, obviously, so I simply grab a handful of seeds each morning and toss them on top of the manicured yew bush. Most of the seeds land on the top of the yew’s network of branches and needles. Snow makes for an even better platform so I never complain about having to come to work in the snow. Now the big question: Does it work? It does indeed, but only for sparrows so far. Every day I watch white-throated sparrows, song sparrows and house sparrows hop along the top of the yew bush picking bits of seed from the needles. For several weeks I had a nice flock of juncos visit daily, but I haven’t seen them in a while. For two days a blue jay came and stayed almost all day. It stayed on the ground under the yew bush and collected seeds that had fallen through. Again, I haven’t seen that bird in several weeks. A titmouse visited once but left before grabbing any seeds. I think it couldn’t find a comfortable perch and didn’t feel safe without one. A male cardinal swooped in and landed on the azalea one day, but left before even trying to get some seeds.
The sparrows, however, are daily visitors. I particularly enjoy the white-throated and song sparrows. There are signs of house sparrow nests all over the outside of the building, so I’ll probably cool it on the feeding once late spring comes around — or even earlier if it becomes a house sparrow fest.
Just like I don’t want anyone to think I’m a scofflaw I also don’t want anyone to think I spend all day looking at birds when I should be working. I take the occasional glance out the window or if I catch something out of the corner of my eye, I turn to try to find it. Just wanted to make that clear.
Work is not the most birdy place in New England, but the window has afforded me views of red-tailed hawks, red-shouldered hawks, turkey vultures, yellow-bellied sapsuckers and large flocks of robins.
We’ll see what shows up in the spring, which by the way, is mere weeks away.