You’ve heard from me. Here’s what others have to say:
Cindy from Keene wrote to say a large flock of cedar waxwings showed up and dined on crabapples until the tree was bare, which took a few weeks. Bluebirds joined the fruit party on occasion, too. She also reported a red-tailed hawk making a surprise attack on a mourning dove flock. The hawk came up empty.
Cindy also reports that “juncos are many more in number than last year, and nuthatches are less frequent.”
A flock of more than 50 pine siskins paid a visit recently to Jay in Spofford. He noted his first red-breasted nuthatch of the winter as well. Jay also wrote that he had grabbed some local Ilex berries to decorate for the holidays and a small group of bluebirds visited and ate the red treats. The Ilex berries in the neighborhood, he said, are now gone, thanks to a large flock of robins.
John reported seeing a few bluebirds in his yard in Walpole.
Kim in Campton wrote that she’s still awaiting her first bluebirds, but she has played host to birds such as red-breasted nuthatches, juncos, tufted titmice, downy and hairy woodpeckers, assorted sparrows and chickadees. She also shared that a few pine siskins visited during a recent snowfall. When she looked out a few hours later, “every feeder was occupied. Needless to say by noontime there wasn’t a seed in sight.”
Pat from Sandwich said she and her husband had an interesting feeder sighting as two snow buntings showed up to eat some seeds. It was a first for their feeders. Pine siskins also made an appearance a few days later.
I usually have to visit the coastal beaches to see snow buntings. That’s a great yard bird to add to the list.
Molly, of the Lakes Region, has had trouble attracting birds to her feeder this winter as a territorial northern mockingbird chases away any visitors before they can land and enjoy a few seeds. “As soon as a bird (any type) appears on the feeders, this bird shoots out of nowhere and nose-dives them.”
Patti from Westmoreland, on the other hand, says her two feeders and two suet baskets are “constantly busy these days with a host of ‘regulars,’ which includes a large flock of juncos.”
Patti added that a flock of blue jays has recently started visiting regularly after being scarce earlier this winter. She observed a curious behavior from the jays: “I have heard jays will work together in a group. I noticed one jay on the feeder using its head and beak to ‘sweep’ food to the ground for the others. Interesting to see that sort of cooperative effort and to think what it says about the bird’s mind.”
She also sent me a photo of a goldfinch and pine siskin sharing a perch on an icy feeder pole.
Stephanie from Marlow is also seeing large numbers of goldfinches and blue jays. She has also had 14 mourning doves visiting regularly. After seeing many red-breasted nuthatches last year, she has seen only one this year.
“It’s amazing how different each year can be,” she wrote.
Paul has also seen large numbers of goldfinches at his feeders and in the fields of his southeastern Vermont farm. He’s also been fortunate to have a snowy owl this winter. A Cooper’s hawk is having success on the farm with pigeons and starlings, he wrote.
It seems to be a good year for goldfinches and bluebirds. Siskins are being seen, sometimes in big numbers, but I’m not getting a ton of reports this winter of these northern birds. I appreciate everyone who wrote to share their sightings.
Don’t forget the Great Backyard Bird Count is coming up next weekend, Feb. 18-21. Send me your highlights.