Lynn Levine, forester, naturalist and author, will lead a fern walk on Sunday, Aug. 11, from 1 to 4 p.m., at Distant Hill Gardens and Nature Trail in Walpole.
The afternoon will be spent in the gardens, fields, forests and wetlands of Distant Hill learning to identify ferns using the simple methods described in Levine’s new fern identification field guide “Identifying Ferns the Easy Way: A Pocket Guide for Common Ferns of the Northeast.”
Visitors will be introduced to all manner of native ferns, from the large and beautiful ostrich fern to the tiny and unique grape fern. With almost two-dozen species of ferns native to Distant Hill, this will be a workshop not to be missed by any fern-lover.
Suggested Donation: $20 per person, which includes a copy of Levine’s book.
Registration is required and space is limited. Register on Eventbrite at: https://tinyurl.com/y2mhfuw3 or call Michael Nerrie at 756-4179.