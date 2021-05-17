Dr. Amanda McQuaid of N.H. Department of Environmental Service’s Harmful Algal and Cyanobacteria Bloom Program will present an introduction to cyanobacteria in New Hampshire lakes and ponds. The online program will be held Tuesday, May 25, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Last summer and fall, cyanobacteria blooms made headlines throughout New England, raising concerns about water quality and about possible health impacts for humans and their pets. McQuaid will cover what cyanobacteria is, why it matters, how to recognize it, when to be concerned and when not to be. She will also discuss what to do if you think you’re seeing a bloom and what the different state-issued advisory levels mean.
The program is co-sponsored by the Harris Center for Conservation Education, the Nubanusit Lake Association and the Norway Pond Commission.
For login details, go to harriscenter.org.