Ecologists Brett Amy Thelen and Karen Seaver will lead an afternoon of salamander monitoring at the Harris Center’s long-term study plots on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.
The survey is part of SPARCnet, a national research effort aimed at understanding the effects of climate change on red-backed salamanders (Plethodon cinereus). The group will start with a brief introduction to red-backed salamander ecology and study methods, then head into the woods to survey for salamanders. No experience is necessary. Space is limited; registration is required at https://harriscenter.org.