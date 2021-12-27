Ecologist and avid birder Steven Lamonde will give an hour-long presentation on best practices for bird feeding, with special focus on the health and well-being of New Hampshire’s winter birds. The talk will be held Monday, Jan. 10, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. via Zoom.
Lamonde will discuss methods to turn a backyard into a refuge for winter birds, from seed and suet selection to feeder placement. He will also explain how the public can contribute to community science projects such as FeederWatch and the Great Backyard Bird Count.
To register for the event, go to https://harriscenter.org/events. The event will be recorded and can be viewed by those who register.