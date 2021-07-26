Ecologist Karen Seaver of the Harris Center for Conservation Education in Hancock will lead a discussion on the natural history of blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, in local lakes and ponds. The talk will be held via Zoom on Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Seaver will discuss why cyanobacteria can be a health concern, how to recognize its blooms and what to do if you suspect a problem. She will also share information about the Harris Center’s cyanobacteria education and monitoring efforts at Norway Pond in Hancock, and the potential for expanded local monitoring in future summers.
The talk is co-sponsored by the Harris Center for Conservation Education and the Norway Pond Commission.
For login details, or to register to see a recording of the talk, go to harriscenter.org.