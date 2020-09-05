Drought conditions in southeastern New Hampshire may lessen but are expected to continue through September, according to the state climatologist.
That assessment was announced Friday by the N.H. Department of Environmental Services.
A large swath of southeastern New Hampshire was in a “severe drought” as of this past week, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor, which tracks drought conditions.
Nearly the entire rest of the state — including all of the Monadnock Region — was one level down, in a “moderate drought.”
A moderate drought can affect hay and grain yields, stress plants, increase fire risk and lower lake levels, according to the Drought Monitor, a collaboration between the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s National Drought Mitigation Center and several federal agencies. Severe drought heightens those effects, among others.
State Climatologist Mary Stampone told the state’s drought management team this week that conditions got worse as August received below-average rainfall, according to a news release from the Department of Environmental Services. The rains forecast for the next two weeks will not be enough to make up the deficit for the year, according to Stampone.
With lowered lake levels, boaters and swimmers should be aware of underwater hazards that could be closer to the surface, and river and stream flows are below normal in most of the state, according to the release.
"NHDES urges the public to abide by water restrictions and be conservation-minded," the department said in the release.