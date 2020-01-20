The N.H. Coverts Project is accepting applications from new volunteers interested in taking part in the 2020 N.H. Coverts Project volunteer training workshop on May 13-16 at the Barbara C. Harris Conference Center in Greenfield.
Started in 1995, the N.H. Coverts Project has trained more than 500 volunteers in promoting wildlife conservation and forest stewardship throughout the state. Each year, 25 conservation-minded residents gather with a team of natural resource professionals for a four-day workshop, where they learn about wildlife and forest ecology, habitat management, land conservation and effective outreach.
There is a $50 registration fee; however, program sponsors fund all lodging, food, and other expenses. In exchange for the training, participants commit to volunteer for at least 40 hours during the coming year and motivate others to become stewards of the state’s wildlife and forest resources.
A covert (pronounced “cover” with a “t”) is a thicket that provides shelter for wildlife. The term symbolizes the project’s goal of enhancing, restoring and conserving habitat of native wildlife in New Hampshire. Once trained through the Coverts Project, participants become members of a knowledgeable statewide network connected through newsletters, field trips, reunions, and workshops.
The N.H. Coverts Project is sponsored by UNH Cooperative Extension and the N.H. Fish and Game Department. The program also receives support from the N.H. Division of Forests and Lands.
To apply for this year’s N.H. Coverts Project training, download and complete the 2020 N.H. Coverts Project Application at www.nhcoverts.org. The deadline for receiving applications is March 1.
For more information, visit the project website at nhcoverts.org or contact project coordinator Haley Andreozzi at haley.andreozzi@unh.edu or 862-5327.