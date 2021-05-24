Community members are invited to participate in a new project called “Town of Chesterfield: A Living Field Guide” to help the town update its natural resources inventory.
Participants will learn how to use the iNaturalist app to provide observations on plants and wildlife. When a photo or sound recording is shared to iNaturalist, expert naturalists help identify what was observed. As of April 2021, beginner and master naturalists alike have used iNaturalist to document more than 300 wild species in Chesterfield.
The town-wide living field guide project arose out of a natural resource inventory conducted by Moosewood Ecological LLC, a regional consulting group based in Chesterfield. The project is supported by the Chesterfield Conservation Commission and the Chesterfield School Outdoor Education Committee. Many of Chesterfield’s public lands remain to be documented, such as Friedsam Town Forest, Pisgah State Forest and Chesterfield Gorge Natural Area.
For more information on how to get involved, go to the project website at www.inaturalist.org/projects/town-of-chesterfield-living-field-guide.
Volunteers are invited to attend an informational Zoom meeting about the project on Thursday, June 3, at 7pm. To register, contact Jeff Littleton of Moosewood Ecological at jeff@moosewoodecological.com. The meeting will be followed by a Chesterfield-wide bioblitz on Sunday, June 6, to begin the Living Field Guide project.