The town of Swanzey Rail Trail Advisory Committee (RTAC) is planning to hold an Ashuelot Rail Trail maintenance event on Sept. 12 from 9 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held near the Matthews Road/Ashuelot Rail Trail crossing just north of Sawyers Crossing Road. The focus of the cleanup will be brush removal and clearing of the drainage ditch
Anyone interested in helping may bring a device to cut brush (e.g. loppers, weedwhacker preferably with a blade, sickle, etc.). Those who participate should bring personal protective equipment such as masks, safety glasses, and ear protection.
Those who wish to attend are asked to email railtrails@swanzeynh.gov.