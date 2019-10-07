Chesterfield Public Library will present "The Wonderful World of Bats!" with Jerry Schneider on Tuesday, Oct. 15, at 4 p.m.
This program delves into the exotic world of bats and their ability to use echolocation.
Schneider will also discuss how vital bats are for maintaining a healthy environment. Via interactive dialogue and slides, children will have a chance to move beyond old stereotypes to an understanding of the importance of bats for farmers, fruit growers, the rain forest, and people.
Children will create bat T-shirts using a combination of fabric dye sprays and cut outs. Children may purchase heavy cotton T-shirts for $4, or bring their own.
Everyone is welcome to attend. Information: 363-4621.