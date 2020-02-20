A free workshop series called "Birding on the Farm" will be hosted at farms on either side of the Connecticut River in New Hampshire and Vermont. The series will feature one workshop per season to highlight a variety of bird species.
This workshops are suitable for all levels of birders, from beginner to advanced. Participants will learn about the role farms play in providing habitat for wildlife, which birds utilize different farming practices (grazing pasture, row crops, hay field and orchards) and how and when these resources are used and explore the seasonality and natural history of wildlife in our region.
The first workshop in this series is scheduled for Sunday, March 15, from 9 to 11 a.m., at Miller Farm in Vernon, Vt. Participants should plan to have already arrived at Miller Farm by 9 a.m. Binoculars and boots are recommended, and please come dressed appropriately for the weather.(Unless we experience an extreme weather event, this event is rain/snow or shine).
Register online for at https://birdingonthefarm-vernonvt.eventbrite.com. Registration is appreciated and helpful for communicating any changes/instructions that may arise due to weather or other circumstances.
Additional Birding on the Farm workshops are scheduled on the following dates (locations TBD):
*Spring — Wednesday, May 13, from 7:30-9:30 a.m.
*Summer — Saturday, June 27, from 8-10 a.m.
*Fall — Sunday, Oct. 4, from 9-11 a.m.
Partners on this event include the Cheshire County Conservation District, Windham County Natural Resources Conservation District, Antioch Bird Club, and the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service.