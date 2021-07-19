To help keep Mount Monadnock safe for hikers, the The Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests (Forest Society) and N.H. State Parks will host the annual Monadnock Trails Week from July 30 through Aug. 3.
Trail improvement projects are planned all over the mountain in this weeklong event. Forest Society and N.H. State Parks staff will guide volunteers in multiple projects throughout the course of the week. Projects this year include working on the White Arrow Trail and Marlboro Trail, bog bridges on Gap Mountain and more. After the first day on Friday, July 30, a kickoff party will be held at Granite Roots Brewing in Troy with a Monadnock-themed trivia competition starting at 6:30 p.m.
“We could not keep Mt. Monadnock safe for hikers without the volunteers that come out to help maintain the trails every year,” said Andy Crowley, stewardship projects manager for the Forest Society, in a news release. “If you have not volunteered for trail maintenance yet, come out and give it a try. You will leave dirty, tired, satisfied, and with a new appreciation of every step you take on a trail. A lot of rock, sweat, and dirt goes into trail maintenance each year, but it’s worth the experience and the friendships gained.”
No trail work experience is necessary; tools and safety gear will be provided. Children ages 13 to 15 are welcome to come with an adult guardian/supervisor; 16- to 17-year-olds must have a signed parental permission form. Days run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., depending on the project. To sign up visit https://forestsociety.org/event/monadnock-trails-week-2021.
Volunteers should bring a daypack, water, snack, lunch, gloves (if you have them), sunscreen, bug repellent and weather-specific gear such as a raincoat or hat.
For information, contact Andy Crowley at acrowley@forestsociety.org.