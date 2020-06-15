BOSTON — The Appalachian Mountain Club’s Four Thousand Footer Committee has resumed counting ascents of peaks achieved after June 5, 2020.
The new guidance reverses a policy enacted April 13, when the committee ruled that until New Hampshire’s stay-at-home orders were lifted, it would not accept peaks bagged during that period.
Pinkham Notch Visitor Center and the Highland Center remain closed through July 1, according to the AMC, although their parking lots are to open June 15. The club last month announced that due to COVID-19 concerns it would not be operating its high mountain huts this season.
The AMC Four Thousand Footer Club was formed in 1957 to introduce hikers to some of the lesser-known sections of the White Mountains of New Hampshire. At that time, peaks such as Hancock, Owl’s Head and West Bond were trailless and rarely climbed. The problems of overuse were unknown, except along the heavily visited Presidential Range and Franconia Ridge.
Peaks listed include: Mount Washington (6,288 feet), Adams (5,799), Jefferson (5,716), Monroe (5,372), Madison (5,366), Lafayette (5,260), Lincoln (5,089), South Twin (4,902), Carter Dome (4,832), Moosilauke (4,802), Eisenhower (4,760), North Twin (4,761), Carrigain (4,700), Bond (4,698), Middle Carter (4,610), West Bond (4,540), Garfield (4,500), Liberty (4,459), South Carter (4,430), Wildcat (4,422), Hancock (4,420), South Kinsman (4,358), Field (4,340), Osceola (4,340), Flume (4,328), South Hancock (4,319), Pierce (4,312), North Kinsman (4,293), Willey (4,285), Bondcliff (4,265), Zealand Notch (4,260), North Tripyramid (4,180), Cabot (4,170), East Osceola (4,156), Middle Tripyramid (4,140), Cannon Mountain (4,100), Wildcat (4,062), Hale (4,054), Jackson (4,052), Tom (4,051), Moriah (4,049), Passaconaway (4,043), Owl’s Head (4,025), Galehead Mountain (4,024), Whiteface (4,020), Waumbek (4,006), Isolation (4,003) and Tecumseh (4,003 feet).
For more information, go to amc4000footer.org or call the AMC at 466-2727.