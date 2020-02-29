WINCHESTER — After saying the district would need to cut public kindergarten if voters approve the reduced budget proposal on the ballot in March, the school board now says it would have to continue providing it after all. But the program would still be slimmed down, the board’s chairwoman warns.
“We are going to at least need to have a kindergarten teacher for two half-day programs, and that is still a significant change from where we are now,” Board Chairwoman Lindseigh Picard said.
The future of kindergarten in Winchester has hung in the balance since voters passed an amendment lowering the board’s proposed $12,840,830 budget by nearly $1.6 million during the district’s annual deliberative session earlier this month.
The default budget, which takes effect if the proposed budget fails at the polls, is $12,770,574.
Winchester resident Tyke Frazier presented the amendment at the Feb. 6 session, bringing the budget proposal down to $11,270,000 — about equal to the operating budget voters approved in 2017.
He argued the budget should be the same as it was three years ago, due to the lack of improvement in the district’s educational rankings since then. He also expressed concern about the proposed budget’s impact on the town’s tax rates.
At the school board’s regular meeting Feb. 10, members recommended cutting the district’s kindergarten program to bring the budget down to the amended figure.
This, along with eliminating four other teaching positions, would save the district more than $783,000, according to the original reduction proposal.
Other proposed budget cuts include eliminating transportation for high school students and all of the district’s athletic programs and field trips, as well as one special-education teaching position and one integration specialist.
The board also recommended axing a crossing guard position, stipends for school board members and raises for several employees. There would also be a reduction in teaching supplies and other materials.
But after further conversation with the N.H. Department of Education, Picard said, the district learned it is mandated by the state to have some form of kindergarten.
Parents of kindergarten-age students, though, are not required to enroll their children, which she said is where the confusion stemmed from.
The district currently has three full-day kindergarten classes, with a total of 40 students, according to Picard. With the state’s maximum capacity being 25 students per classroom, Picard said two half-day classes would work with these enrollment levels.
But parents have until August to enroll their child, she added, so it’s hard to have a clear number of projected students.
If the district enrolls a single student past 50, Picard said, another teacher would need to be hired immediately. This addition would “force” the district to have a deficit budget, she added.
The amended budget would now also eliminate a computer teacher and a half-day foreign language teacher to make up for the cost of needing to continue offering kindergarten.
Picard explained that because Winchester School is listed as an elementary school — but serves students up to eighth grade — the Department of Education recommended cutting those two positions because they aren’t required at the elementary level.
“However — this is the DOE to us — foreign language and computer are incredibly important going into high school,” she said.
The rest of the district’s proposed cuts to the budget are the same, Picard added.
Area residents who oppose the amended budget proposal plan to hold a rally on the lawn of Winchester Town Hall Sunday at 2 p.m., encouraging people to vote “no” on the article.
Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky, a candidate for governor who was the lead lawyer on the Claremont education-funding litigation, is scheduled to speak after the rally at Winchester’s ELMM Community Center about education funding.
Winchester residents will vote on the warrant and pick district officers on March 10 at Winchester Town Hall. The polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.