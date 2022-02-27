PETERBOROUGH — The enrollment lottery for the Monadnock Region’s newest charter school — which aims to bring “classical education” to families — will take place Saturday as the school moves forward with its plans to open in the fall.
At an informational session Saturday, members of the Lionheart Classical Academy board of trustees and other officials gathered with prospective families to provide an overview of plans for the school, which is affiliated with a private, conservative college in Michigan.
Charter schools are public, tuition-free schools that offer an alternative to traditional public schools. In New Hampshire, charter schools receive roughly $7,300 per student from the state each year, with additional money typically coming from school-specific fundraising efforts.
Set to open in the fall, the school will enroll about 150 students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and plans to eventually expand to a K-12 School with about 350 students. In its inaugural year, the school will have two kindergarten classes and two fifth-grade classes, while all other grades will have one class, according to Executive Director Kerry Bedard.
The school — which received approval from the state board of education in November — is an affiliate of the Barney Charter School Initiative of Hillsdale College, a non-denominational Christian college in Hillsdale, Mich. As a public charter school, Lionheart Classical Academy’s curriculum will not include any religious instruction, school officials said previously.
At Saturday’s session, a few dozen people gathered inside an area of the school building at 10 Sharon Road, and children ducked and played between rows of chairs and their parents’ legs. Inside the building are the remnants of the administrative offices it once housed, and the walls mostly bare save for a large American flag.
With a slideshow presentation, Bedard and Principal Liz Wilber spoke about the school, its goals and curriculum, which focuses on liberal arts and sciences, as well as “civic virtue” and “moral character,” they said.
The duo shared details of what families can expect in the school's inaugural year: Latin will be taught starting in third or fourth grade, and math classes will be grouped by ability rather than strictly by grade, Wilber said. She walked through "the classical approach" to education, which begins with gaining knowledge and understanding a subject, before moving into analyzing content and then to expression and discussion. Students will wear uniforms, Bedard said, and the school will follow the ConVal School District's academic calendar.
Bedard shared a brief history of the school’s conception, which involved a group of community members known as the Monadnock Freedom to Learn Coalition created the school’s charter.
The Lionheart Classical Academy Board of Trustees currently has five board members: Chairman Barry Tanner of Hancock, Kim Lavallee of Mont Vernon, Richard Merkt of Westmoreland, Leo Plante of Dublin and Jim Fricchione of Windham. Once students are enrolled, two parents will be added to the board.
Merkt is chairman of the Cheshire County Republican Committee, which has highlighted the school on social media. In 2020, Plante ran for a seat in the N.H. House of Representatives as a Republican.
But in an interview Saturday, Merkt emphasized that the board's focus is to provide quality education for all students who choose to enroll.
"I think there has been a conscious effort to avoid being partisan," he said. "... In a sense, we can’t help who’s interested. Everybody on our board who’s involved is doing it for, I sometimes call it, the legacy reason: We want to leave the world a better place."
Bedard echoed those sentiments, and said she doesn’t consider the school or curriculum to be political.
“We live in America, and that’s part of living in a country as a citizen, of being active and involved,” she told The Sentinel after the presentation. “If you’re involved in the party or politics, that’s what you want to do. What’s important for us is that it’s not a political school, we’re not here to tell you what to think, we’re here for students to learn how to think and then to go out and be citizens and make those choices for themselves.”
The facility is about 55,000 square feet, but only 26,000 square feet on the building’s north side — where renovations are expected to begin in the coming weeks — will be used initially to host classes, according to Merkt.
Since January of last year, the school has raised over $600,000 for the school, according to Tanner. All members of the Monadnock Freedom to Learn Coalition have contributed to that sum, as well as a few dozen community members, he said.
Last week, the school announced that it was awarded a Charter School Program Grant for $1.5 million over the next three years.
The five other charter schools in the Monadnock region — Surry Village Charter School in Surry and Keene, MC2 in Keene, LEAF Charter School in Alstead, Gathering Waters Chartered Public School in Keene — have all, in the past, received the same grant, according to the N.H. Department of Education.
The LCA building is owned by Ophir Sternberg, a Floridian who also owns a home in Peterborough, according to Tanner. The board had been considering purchasing the building for the school before Sternberg bought it, but at roughly $3.2 million, it wasn’t an option the school could afford, Tanner said. But when the group learned it was for lease under Sternberg, they went for it.
“I think he was intrigued by what we were trying to do and we were able to negotiate a very favorable lease not only for the space we’re going to be using, but also for our future plans,” Tanner said.
Tanner said previously that the school, which initially supposed to be called "Monadnock Classical Academy," is named after Sternberg's Miami-based investment firm, Lionheart Capital.
Ken and Katie LaCoille of Peterborough said they are considering the school for their daughter, who will be going into the third grade next year. Ken is a 6th grade social studies teacher at Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School and said he’d heard a lot about Lionheart Classical Academy. He and Katie decided to attend to the session to get the details, as they want to be aware of all their daughter’s education options.
“As a parent, what our own child’s education should be [is] foremost in our minds,” Katie said.
For Ken, the school’s approach to teaching math was appealing.
“That was a pretty strong position,” he said after the presentation. “That’s a unique way to tackle the problem of where kids are at, especially after the last couple of years of COIVD and pandemic and remote learning and everything else that we’ve been seeing that’s been leaving gaps for a lot of kids.”
The LaCoilles are still undecided if the academy is right for their family, they said.
The math program also stood out to Josh Davis of Jaffrey, who said that he’s been looking at public school alternatives for his soon-to-be kindergartener.
“We’re looking at other places in the area — private school, we’re not interested in public, to be honest,” he said. “I understand this is public as well, but it’s a charter school so I’m more inclined to like it, personally.”
As of Saturday, 192 students had registered for the school, and an enrollment lottery to determine which of those students will fill the roughly 150 spots available at the school will take place March 5, according to Bedard.
Registration for the enrollment lottery closes Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. More information can be found at lionheartclassical.org.