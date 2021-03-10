The ConVal Regional School District has received a request for a recount after voters narrowly rejected the proposed operating budget Tuesday, the district announced Wednesday evening.
The proposed $52.6 million budget went down by just four votes, leaving the default budget, which is about $1.5 million less, to take effect.
The district said it would review the recount request to make sure all required steps were taken. If so, a recount would be held within five to 10 days of granting the request.