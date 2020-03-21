JAFFREY — Brett Blanchard, the principal of Conant High School and Jaffrey-Rindge Middle School, will step down at the end of the school year.
Blanchard notified the board of the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School District in a March 9 letter. His resignation is effective June 30.
“I have accepted a school leadership position for the 2020-2021 school year that places me closer to family,” Blanchard wrote in his letter, which does not specify where the position is. “It has been rewarding to see the vast amount of work accomplished by the staff and I will depart impressed at how focused and student-centered their efforts were throughout this year.”
Blanchard began his current job in July 2018. He previously led Fair Haven Union High School in Vermont.
Nicholas Handy, a spokesman for the Jaffrey-Rindge district, said the school board will discuss the principal’s job during its meeting Monday.