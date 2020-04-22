SWANZEY — Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, Monadnock Regional School District's Board of Education voted Tuesday night to end the school year early.
A post on the district's Facebook page Wednesday morning says the last day of school for students will be May 29. It was originally slated for June 11, according to the district's website.
Monadnock is the first area school district to announce plans of ending early, with the decision stemming from the difficulties associated with remote learning.
"Remote learning is a great concept and can be very effective if implemented as a systemic approach to learning," said Superintendent Lisa Witte in the post. "Trying to shift learning modes mid-school year, in the midst of a pandemic that brings a very real set of stressors to everyone in the community, makes balancing all of this difficult for everyone."
The district's teachers will work an additional week after the students' year ends, according to the post, to begin planning for the next academic year.