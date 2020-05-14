Jeremy Rathbun isn’t much for the spotlight.
So, when the director of curriculum, instruction and assessment for the Monadnock Regional School District found out he won a statewide educational service award, his first thought wasn’t about himself.
“It’s interesting to be recognized for a service award when we’re in the middle of this crisis, and the teachers and the paraprofessionals and the rest of the staff that I work with are going so far over and above what has ever been expected of them to take care of our kids,” Rathbun said Wednesday. “And then to be called out as a service award [recipient], I felt a little bit like, OK, how do you pick one person right now for an outstanding service award?”
Rathbun is the 2020 recipient of the N.H. School Administrators Association’s Outstanding Service Award. The honor has been presented annually since 1994 to a non-superintendent school leader in the state, according to a news release from the Monadnock Regional School District.
In his current role, Rathbun works to support essentially all academic aspects of the district, including ensuring curriculum aligns with state standards and promoting teacher mentorship.
Superintendent Lisa Witte surprised Rathbun with the announcement of the award during a district-wide virtual meeting in mid-April, he said.
Rathbun was one of eight nominees for this year’s award, which is determined by a five-member committee comprising past winners and superintendents of the year, said Carl M. Ladd, executive director of the NHSAA.
Rathbun is wrapping up his 18th year with Monadnock. The Keene State College alumnus started out as a fourth-grade teacher at Emerson Elementary School and planned to stay only for a year or two.
“But I fell in love with the school and the community, Fitzwilliam, and just couldn’t imagine leaving,” he said.
Rathbun spent 12 years at Emerson before becoming the district’s technology instructional specialist, a role in which he worked with staff and students throughout the district to integrate technology into the classroom. Then, four years ago, the opportunity arose for him to apply for his current position, which he did, even though he never envisioned himself in school administration.
“It was kind of one of those situations where, if I wanted to make change, I had to take the leap out of something that was comfortable and kind of move into something that was uncomfortable,” Rathbun said.
Rathbun, who grew up in Greenville, also holds a master’s degree in school design and instruction from Antioch University and a master’s in educational leadership from Southern New Hampshire University.
During the nomination process for the NHSAA award, he drew high praise from his colleagues in the Monadnock district.
“If I started my own school, Jeremy would be the first educator I would ask to join me,” Monadnock Regional High School Principal Lisa Spencer wrote in her letter of support for Rathbun, according to the news release. “Jeremy is dedicated, motivating and exceptionally bright.”
Emerson Principal Lori Stevens added that Rathbun “is constantly visible in all of the schools and has been a large contributor to the climate and positive morale that is within our district.” And Witte said he has the rare ability to identify the root of a problem and develop a team-based solution.
“He is a firm believer that the sum is greater than the parts, but even more than that, he truly believes and supports the expertise that others, especially teachers, bring to the table,” Witte wrote.
Despite all the accolades, though, Rathbun maintains that the recognition he received is not his alone.
“It’s an honor to receive an outstanding service in education award, but the reality is that no one can receive an award like that without having an amazing team to work with,” he said. “That’s the only way you can do it.”