MARLBOROUGH — Voters will go through the annual process of approving a school budget at Marlborough’s school-district meeting Tuesday night.
The meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Marlborough School on Fitch Court.
The proposed budget for the 2020-21 school year is $6,012,340, down about $26,000 from the budget approved last year.
The only other substantive article on the warrant is a collective bargaining agreement with the Marlborough Education Association, a union representing teachers, librarians, nurses, counselors and support staff.
The four-year contract would mean an estimated $79,119 increase in salaries and benefits for the first year.
If both articles pass, total appropriations would be $6,091,459, up about $53,000 from what voters approved last year.