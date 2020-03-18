Keene State College students will be finishing their semester online to curb the spread of COVID-19, according to an email sent to the campus community Wednesday night.
The announcement comes on the heels of one of the college's faculty members testing positive for the disease.
"This is a difficult decision to share, but it's important at this time of rapid growth of the COVID-19 outbreak," the email states.
Students who remained on campus for spring break will soon receive instructions on when to leave campus. Those who cannot leave due to extenuating circumstances, the email says, can stay on campus and will be provided meals and housing.
In regard to Keene State's May 9 commencement ceremony, the email says it's still "too early" to make a final decision.
The college had announced a day earlier that students would not return to campus on April 5 as planned, after learning of the faculty member's positive COVID-19 test. The employee's health care provider notified the college on Tuesday that she was being tested, and the result came back later in the day.
The faculty member is a Massachusetts resident and has been receiving care at a hospital in her home state. The employee was still in the hospital as of Wednesday, according to college spokeswoman Kelly Ricaurte.
Ricaurte said the faculty member was on Keene State's campus when she started to display symptoms and then went home. The college has been tracing contacts within the Keene State community, she said, and the state is responsible for tracking any other potential exposure outside of that circle.
Keene State emailed 66 people about potential exposure, and they have been instructed to self-quarantine and monitor for any symptoms of the disease — fever, cough and shortness of breath — according to Ricaurte.
Public health officials will be reaching out to those in quarantine to determine whether or not they need COVID-19 testing, Ricaurte said.
She said areas where the faculty member may have been will be thoroughly cleaned as part of the campus' ongoing effort to disinfect.