To-go food services at Keene State College will no longer offer single-use plastic bags, starting in January.
The idea was presented by two students, Madelyn Thomas and Julia Yates, members of the college’s Eco-Reps organization.
This will affect Lloyd’s Marketplace and Hoot-N-Scoot — Keene State’s on-the-go dining options — according to Director of Campus Life Jennifer Ferrell.
“We will have reusable grocery bags, like canvas, and then paper bags, if needed, behind the counter,” she said.
Ferrell added that the students are also trying to do the same thing at Keene State’s bookstore — the only other place on campus that uses single-use plastic bags.
Plastic is harmful to the environment, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, because it’s hard to degrade and often ends up in landfills and oceans.
California, Hawaii and New York have banned plastic bags, as have municipalities such as Brattleboro and Boston.