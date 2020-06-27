Editor’s note: The students with the top grade-point averages, after the valedictorian and salutatorian, are listed alphabetically. The list Keene High School provides does not rank them by GPA.
Keene High School has announced the 10 students with the highest grade-point averages in the Class of 2020. Keene High School held its graduation, drive-thru-style, at the school June 13.
The class valedictorian is Yuliya Subotskaya of Keene, daughter of Iryna Subotskaya and Viachaslau Subotskij.
Her clubs and activities include drama club, Chinese club, Interact, National Honor Society (president), Students for Hope club, Velocity dance team, Unified athletics and MoCo Arts dance and theater.
She was a National Merit Scholarship finalist and Scholastic Art & Writing Awards Gold Key recipient.
She has worked part-time at Bed Bath & Beyond and attended Franklin Elementary School when she was younger.
The class salutatorian is Eliza Holmes of Keene, daughter of Heather and Stephen Holmes.
During her time at Keene High, she was involved in dance and theater productions through MoCo Arts and Keene High’s drama club. She also participated in Interact (class treasurer), Big Brothers Big Sisters, Class Council (secretary), National Honor Society (vice president), Spanish club (treasurer), and was captain of the Velocity dance team her sophomore year. She received the Excellence in English Award during her freshman year, the Dartmouth College Book Award her sophomore year and the George Washington University Book Award her junior year. She is part of the World Language Honor Society, attended St. Paul’s Advanced Studies Program after her junior year and took the Forbidden Fictions class.
She attended Fuller Elementary School when she was younger.
Tayler Card of Spofford is the daughter of Jamie and John Card.
Her clubs and activities include Class Council, Student Council, science club (secretary), National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America (president), Keene High School’s math team, drama club and Spanish club.
Her awards and recognitions include Keene High School High Honors Roll and a third-place award in the introduction to financial literacy competition through New Hampshire Future Business Leaders of America and third place in the personal finance competition through New Hampshire Future Business Leaders of America. She also read a speech on behalf of U.S. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in front of area Democrats after attending the March For Our Lives event in Washington, D.C.
When she was younger, she attended Chesterfield School.
Isabelle Fleuette of Keene is the daughter of Remi and Kelly Fleuette.
She participated in track and field, indoor track and soccer all four years, and served as team captain in each sport. Her awards include state meet qualifier (track and field), New England meet qualifier (track and field), Outstanding Freshman Award (track and field, and indoor track) and the award for most improved (track and field, and indoor track), scholar-athlete award (all three sports), playoffs qualifier (soccer), coach’s award (indoor track) and state champion in the 4x800 in indoor track. She was also involved in Interact (holding leadership positions and participating in service trips abroad), Student Athlete Leadership Council (president), French club (secretary), Student Council and Class of 2020 Council, National Honor Society (secretary) and Students for Hope.
She received the Smith College Book Award and the National Council of Teachers of English Achievement Award in Writing, both in her junior year.
She attended Rindge Memorial School when she was younger.
Isabel Garcia of Keene is the daughter of Donny and Heather Garcia.
Her clubs and activities include drama club, Destination Imagination (won a third-place award at the state level), National Honor Society, Future Business Leaders of America (second place at the state level in business math and first place at the state level in business plan; also competed at the national level in both), Upward Bound, music and art. She attended two Monadnock Valley Music Festivals, and was accepted into the all-state treble choir.
She was named Keene High School artist of the month four times, in Art 1, choir, piano and guitar.
When she was younger, she attended Fuller Elementary School and Symonds Elementary School.
Meredith Lewis of Keene is the daughter of Jill and Todd Lewis.
She participated in club gymnastics, through which she won many state titles and a regional title and became a level-9 gymnast; and participated in JV/varsity gymnastics, serving as captain her senior year and placing first and second in high school competitions. She has also worked as a gymnastics coach at the Keene Family YMCA.
Her clubs and activities include National Honor Society (with service as a parliamentarian); Envirothon (including serving as team captain, and was part of a team that finished in third place at the state level); Sierra Club (vice president); Spanish club; her church’s youth group; Students for Hope; and Unified track.
When she was younger, she attended Gayton Elementary School in Richmond, Va., and Fuller Elementary School.
Lorah Murphy of Marlborough is the daughter of Jennifer Iacono and William Murphy.
Her activities and clubs include National Honor Society, Interact, Keene High School drama club (vice president) and the Society of Torch and Laurel.
She was nominated for the National Council of Teachers of English Achievement Awards in Writing program and attended the National Congress of Future Science and Technology Leaders Conference her sophomore year.
When she was younger, she attended Saxtons River Elementary School, and Marlborough School for middle school.
Alison Power of Keene is the daughter of Kate and Steve Power.
Her activities included varsity basketball and volleyball, and Sierra Club (president).
She attended Symonds Elementary School when she was younger.
Mikayla Randall of Keene is the daughter of Michelle and Mark Randall.
She attended Symonds Elementary School when she was younger. (No further information given.)
Noah Timmer of Keene is the son of Annalee and Jeffrey Timmer.
His clubs and activities include Interact (class president), Student Athlete Leadership Council (board member), Edge of Leadership, Sierra Club, National Honor Society, World Language Honor Society and Teen Advisory Group. He also played varsity baseball, basketball and soccer, Post 4 Legion baseball and participated in the Junior Swamp Bats.
His awards and honors include being on all-state teams (soccer, basketball), selection for the NHSportsPage senior all-star team (basketball), receiving the Jack Ford Award (basketball), the Harvard Book Award, the Daughters of the American Revolution’s citizenship award, recognition as KHS Gameday Athlete of the Year and inclusion in the “Sentinel 50,” honoring elite Monadnock Region athletes.
For community service, he helped with Special Olympics and volunteered at the Community Kitchen.
He has worked for Payne Construction, Keene Parks & Recreation and Bulldog Design. He is a member of his church youth group and attended Fuller Elementary School when he was younger.