HINSDALE — A student at Hinsdale High School has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting all public schools in the town to transition to remote learning until after Thanksgiving, the school district said Monday in an email to families and staff.
As soon as the district learned of the case, the student was sent home, and all areas the student visited during the day were sanitized. Any classrooms the student entered have been closed for deep cleaning, and the district has contacted its bus company to sanitize the bus the student rode, according to the message, which the Hinsdale Police Department also shared on Facebook Monday afternoon.
Due to this COVID-19 case, Hinsdale Middle/High School and Hinsdale Elementary School will transition to remote learning for the next 10 school days, based on a previous decision by the school board. According to the message from the district, students are expected to return to school on Monday Nov. 30.
Hinsdale students had been going to school in person five days a week since the academic year began Sept. 8. Families also have had the option for their children to learn fully remotely.
This is the first COVID-19 case within the Hinsdale School District, but several other area schools have reported cases this fall, according to the state, including Fall Mountain Regional High School in Langdon, Gilsum STEAM Academy and Troy Elementary School.
None of those schools identified whether it was a student or staff member who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and they did not alter their learning models as a result of the positive tests.
Also Monday, the Fall Mountain Regional School District announced that someone associated with Charlestown Middle School has tested positive. The person was last in the school Oct. 28, the district said.
Both of the residential colleges in the area, Keene State College and Franklin Pierce University in Rindge, have each reported 15 to 20 cases since they began reopening their campuses in late August.