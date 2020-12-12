Noyes Volkswagen in Keene is poised to expand its Production Avenue facility after its petition for an enlargement of nonconforming use was unanimously approved Monday by the city’s Zoning Board of Adjustment.
The local dealership plans to build a 3,690-square-foot addition on the south side of its existing building at 18 Production Ave., Jim Phippard of Brickstone Land Use Consultants in Keene told the board at its hearing Monday night.
The single-story expansion would comprise additional bays to service Volkswagen’s fleet of electric vehicles, he said, adding that those operations would include hiring three new employees. The expansion would also replace most of the dealership’s outdoor storage with an indoor site, according to Phippard.
“Volkswagen is introducing a line of electric cars, so they need additional building space to be able to service those cars [and] to be able to provide electric charging stations at their site to support the use of electric vehicles,” he said.
Noyes Volkswagen’s current building was built in 2000 and measures 11,230 square feet, including its 740-square-foot mezzanine, according to city records.
The business required ZBA permission for an enlargement of nonconforming use because the industrial zoning district, where it is located, does not otherwise allow motor-vehicle dealerships, Keene Zoning Administrator John Rogers told board members Monday.
Noyes Volkswagen will also seek approval from the city’s Planning Board at its Dec. 21 hearing before starting construction on the proposed addition.