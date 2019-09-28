BRATTLEBORO — A youth-led screen-printing company is ready to accept orders from area businesses, but the venture is also looking for more mentors to join the venture.
DemoGraphix is run entirely by employees from 12 to 24, according to a news release, and operates out of Brattleboro Printmakers on Elliot Street.
The business is a program established by Youth Services, a nonprofit organization focused on children and adolescent growth through counseling and other programs.
For the past six months, DemoGraphix has been in its start-up phase, the release says. Employees selected a name and a logo, trained on the equipment, developed policies and pricing structures, and completed several test-runs. The youth employees, who work in every department from design to marketing and accounting, have also been paired with volunteer mentors.
Printable fabric products include shirts, tote bags, bandanas, aprons and posters.
Emilie Kornheiser, Youth Services’ director of workforce development, said in the release that the goal is to offer these employees marketable skills and job references that will take them farther than just a paycheck might.
To learn how to get involved, email info@youthservicesinc.org or call 802-257-0361, extension 138.
For information about print shop orders from DemoGraphix, email demographixvt@gmail.com with a description of the project or call 802-275-7871.