BRATTLEBORO — A yogurt manufacturer here was bought out earlier this month by the world’s second largest dairy company.
Lactalis Group acquired Ehrmann Commonwealth Dairy July 5, according to a news release.
Established in 2009, Ehrmann Commonwealth is the U.S. arm of Ehrmann AG, a dairy company based in Germany. The Brattleboro facility and a second factory in Casa Grande, Ariz., produce yogurts under the brands Green Mountain Creamery and Liebe. The two factories employ 250 people, according to the release.
This marks Lactalis’ fourth acquisition in two years — one of which was Londonderry-based Stonyfield — bringing its footprint in the U.S. to eight factories and more than 2,400 employees.
Lactalis is based in Laval, France, with the Lactalis American Group’s corporate headquarters in Buffalo, N.Y.