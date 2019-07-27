DUBLIN — Yankee Publishing Inc. (YPI) — publisher of Yankee, The Old Farmer’s Almanac, and New Hampshire magazine — announced its acquisition of Family Tree magazine from F+W Media.
“We’re pleased to welcome Family Tree to YPI’s family of products,” Yankee President and CEO Jamie Trowbridge said. “Family Tree fits well with our suite of brands, both in terms of content and business strategy.”
Family Tree — with its print magazine, website, online classes and conferences, and web store — serves an audience of genealogy enthusiasts. Interest in genealogy is surging in America, with more than 20 million Americans having had their DNA tested by the four leading commercial ancestry and health databases, according to industry estimates.
“Yankee Publishing has a great vision for Family Tree,” said Andrew Koch, editor of the magazine. “... We’ll continue bringing the best genealogy advice and resources to our readers so they can discover their ancestors and connect to their roots.”
The editorial offices of Family Tree will remain in the Cincinnati, Ohio, area. The other functions of the business will be managed by Yankee Publishing staff at its headquarters in Dublin.
Yankee Publishing Inc. is a family-owned, independent publisher of magazines, websites, books, calendars and other periodicals including Yankee: New England’s Magazine, which was founded in 1935.
It also owns the nation’s oldest continuously produced periodical, The Old Farmer’s Almanac, and subsidiary McLean Communications, which publishes New Hampshire magazine and other publications about New Hampshire.