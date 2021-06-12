Opening a business is rarely easy. But for Keene resident Will Silverstein, who took over the downtown Elm City Carriage Barn two years ago, it was more challenging than most.
Nine months into his tenure at the 358 Main St. bed and breakfast — formerly known as The Carriage Barn — the COVID-19 pandemic stunted travel, putting the hospitality industry in a bind.
“It was definitely shocking and a little bit nerve-wracking,” Silverstein, 25, said.
Like other locals in the business, he adjusted operations at the Elm City Carriage Barn in an effort to retain guests, encouraging two-week stays to reduce viral transmission, instituting remote check-in and ending breakfast service, while also dropping rates. Those changes helped keep the four-room bed and breakfast afloat, Silverstein said, but it still struggled financially.
“I was able to keep some business fortunately,” he said. “It could’ve been much worse.”
And with COVID-19 cases continuing to decline and vaccination rates rising, Silverstein and others in the local hospitality industry say things are returning to normal.
That resurgence includes larger hotels in the area, according to Andrea Shea, a sales manager for Jamsan Hotel Management — the Massachusetts company that owns the Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott, the Best Western and the Holiday Inn, all in Keene.
Shea said occupancy at those hotels declined significantly last winter after a relatively busy fall, estimating that it dropped to only about 20 percent occupancy during the week. With tourism — like work-related travel — down as COVID-19 cases surged, they also struggled to fill rooms on the weekend, she said.
But business has improved in recent months, according to Shea, who said Jamsan’s local hotels now have many more guests during the week and are nearing full occupancy on weekends.
A surge in corporate travel is driving that trend, she said, with Consolidated Communications bringing in workers from across the country for its broadband expansion projects in the area and local construction firms also hiring more temporary employees.
“You have a lot more companies that are starting to open up,” she said. “Travel is starting back up.”
Shea also credited events such as the Northlands concert series at the Cheshire Fairgrounds and weddings — including many rescheduled from last year — for bringing more people to the region this spring. The Jamsan hotels got a particular boost on Memorial Day weekend, she said, adding that it’s unclear whether those guests came for the holiday or for Keene State College’s Commencement, which was that Saturday.
“That’s typically a busy weekend anyway,” she said. “So it was really hard to pinpoint where all the business was coming from.”
Some aspects of the hospitality industry have been slower to rebound, according to Shea. With many guests reserving a room shortly before their trip — which she said became common during the pandemic, since it was hard to know in advance whether cases would spike — hotels are still struggling to estimate their future occupancy figures.
“People used to book out in advance, so we’d have a better idea,” she said.
Marcia Coffin, who owns The Hancock Inn with her husband, Jarvis, said they’ve also noticed that visitors are waiting until the last minute to book their stays. That caused concern early last month, but Coffin said business ended up being strong.
“May ended in a much better position than we thought it would be at the beginning of the month,” she said. “… We’re hoping the same is true for June and July.”
The inn’s main challenge, Coffin said, is finding staff for a number of vacant roles.
She said the business — which includes dining at The Fox Tavern — typically has as many as 15 workers but is down to eight. It furloughed nearly everyone last year, when it scaled back food service and kept rooms empty for an entire day before guests arrived as a safety measure. Some of those employees have since left the hospitality industry, according to Coffin.
“The hospitality industry was hit very hard during COVID,” she said. “… I think that has given people pause about if that’s the best industry choice for them as a career.”
Even with a staffing shortage, Coffin said things look positive for the months ahead, saying that wedding attendees have fully booked most weekends in the late summer and early fall. And while weekday reservations are “still soft,” she said the rise of remote work during the pandemic may encourage people to travel during the work week.
Popular events like Hancock’s Old Home Day in August should also bring visitors, Coffin said.
“All of the events that help us with a sense of normalcy seem to be coming back,” she said.
Silverstein said the Elm City Carriage Barn relies largely on tourists visiting the area, though he said business travelers also stay at the bed and breakfast. City officials and local stores helped attract enough people to Keene to keep the business viable during the pandemic, he said, adding that he’s “feeling optimistic” for the coming months.
“People seem to be returning,” he said. “The schedule’s starting to fill up.”