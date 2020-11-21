PETERBOROUGH — Grappelli’s Pizza will host a grand reopening Saturday following recent renovations by the restaurant’s new owners, Luke and Evelyn Jordan.
Luke Jordan worked at the restaurant while he was a student at ConVal Regional High School, and later at Keene State College, and bought Grappelli’s with his wife in late September from Stephen and Noele Faccidomo, who founded the business 30 years ago.
After taking over the business at 209 Concord St., the Jordans undertook renovations, including replacing the floor in the dining area, painting the interior and adding two new beverage coolers, Luke Jordan said. The renovations were completed Nov. 3.
In addition to the physical changes, Grappelli’s is adding some specialty pizzas to its menu, with a new pizza featured each month. This month, the specialty pizza is honey chipotle chicken bacon ranch, Luke Jordan said. Other than the addition of some new pizzas, the menu will remain the same, Jordan added, with dough made fresh daily, homemade pizza sauce and premium cheese.
“I wasn’t coming into it looking to make wholesale changes to the menu,” he said. “It was more just some updates to the restaurant and really focusing on customer service, which is a huge thing for us.”
With the renovations complete, Grappelli’s will celebrate a grand reopening, as well as the restaurant’s 30th anniversary, with special deals Saturday. Customers can get a slice of cheese pizza for $1, a slice of pepperoni for $2 and a slice of any specialty pizza for $3, Luke Jordan said.
Grappelli's is open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and offers sit-down, takeout and curbside pickup service. After the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan said the restaurant may open on Sundays, as well.