JAFFREY — Station 16 Ice Cream has been open in downtown Jaffrey for just over a week, but its Peterborough Street location is already familiar to co-owner Chastity Hodgson.
Hodgson, 26, worked at Tyler’s Ice Cream — which was at the same site opposite Athens Pizza and closed years ago — while growing up in town. That experience led her to start a stand of her own.
“I always loved it,” she said. “It was such a fun place to work.”
Encouraged by some local residents, Hodgson began developing plans for an ice cream stand last year with help from her father, Keith Dupuis, who owns an excavation company and a sand/gravel business. Hodgson, an emergency room nurse at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene, said she had to learn quickly about commercial finances and legal structures.
“I never in a million years had intentions of running a business,” she said. “I’m a nurse … It’s a big learning curve for me.”
Hodgson owns Station 16 with her husband, Steven, and her parents, all of Jaffrey. A member of the town’s fire department, she named the stand after the department’s radio call sign: 16.
Business has been strong since Station 16 opened April 23, according to Hodgson — nearly causing the stand to run out of ice cream on its opening weekend.
Station 16 offers hard serve and soft serve, but Hodgson said sundaes are its specialty. She also plans to sell ice cream cakes.
The stand sources ice cream from Blake’s Creamery in Manchester, where Tyler’s got its ice cream, Hodgson said, adding that she has surprised several customers by remembering their old orders.
“I see all my regulars from Tyler’s, and they order the same exact thing that they used to get,” she said.