A gas station in Keene is expanding its footprint.
The Mobil at 219 West St., owned by Lebanon-based Summit Distributing LLC, will soon occupy the nearly 4,000-square-foot building directly behind it. That space is undergoing heavy renovations; Keene’s building and health official, John Rogers, said it’s essentially being gutted, but it will retain its footprint.
The company’s plan, Rogers said, is to get the building ready to move in, then raze the current convenience store to make more room for parking and generally improve the layout.
As it is now, the convenience store is more than four times smaller than its future home. Plans call for a deli, hot food and a beverage counter, among the usual trappings.
Rogers explained the company also intends to more strongly define its entrance and property lines with curbing, and there will be additional parking behind the building. The gas station will have the same number of pumps, though its storage tanks are being replaced.
Tom Frawley, owner of Summit Distributing, was not immediately reachable to say when the project will be complete.
The building being renovated formerly housed Cass’s Closet, a consignment store, before it moved to 540 Main St. two years ago and later closed. For many years, the site was the home of Summers Backcountry Sports.