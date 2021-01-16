VIP Tires and Service, which operates full-service auto maintenance shops throughout New England, opened a new location at 526 Main St. in Keene this week.
The roughly 9,000-square-foot facility has nine service bays and offers comprehensive car repair services, ranging from oil changes and state inspections to tire and engine work, according to Tim Winkeler, the company’s president and CEO.
The Auburn, Maine-based company has 62 other locations throughout Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and Massachusetts, Winkeler said. The nearest of the 20 Granite State VIP Tires and Service locations are in Hillsborough, Claremont and Milford.
“We didn’t feel like any of our other locations served Keene well,” Winkeler said. “It’s been on our list for a long time.”
VIP Tires signed an agreement to buy the property for its Keene facility almost three years ago, Winkeler said. But due to a history of soil pollution on the site, the company had to work closely with the N.H. Department of Environmental Services to follow specific guidelines to clean up and redevelop the land, he said.
The sale closed last spring, and VIP Tires worked with Keene-based architect Michael Petrovick to begin renovation on the existing structure on the site, and new construction, in May.
“It’s been a very, very unique and interesting property for us,” Winkeler said of the Keene location, which now employs 10 people.
VIP Tires in Keene is open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Winkeler added the company hopes to hold a grand opening event in a few weeks.