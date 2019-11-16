Two Keene businesses of the same industry played a game of musical (chiropractic) chairs over the past month.
Formerly at 423 Winchester St., Cheshire Chiropractic Center moved to 815 Court St. Nov. 4.
That space housed Cornerstone Center for Wellness until the practice relocated to 19 Grove St. at the end of October.
Bethany Vincent, office manager at Cheshire Chiropractic, said owner Rob League and Brooks Seaman, the proprietor of Cornerstone, used to be in business together. They have stayed in touch since splitting their practice, she said, and still perform adjustments on one another.
“It just worked out that we were both looking to change locations around about the same time,” she said.
For Cheshire Chiropractic, Vincent said the new office has the foundation to support an X-ray machine, which was too heavy for its prior facility. She said the business hopes to have the machine in a couple of months, which will allow Cheshire Chiropractic to serve its customers without sending them off-site for X-rays.
For more information about Cheshire Chiropractic, go to facebook.com/cheshirechiropractic.
To learn more about Cornerstone Center for Wellness, visit facebook.com/cornerstonecenter4wellness.