Elina Koumjian has joined the Women’s Health Department at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
Koumjian has experience as a certified nurse-midwife working in a wide range of environments including in the U.S. territory of Saipan, at St Joseph Medical Center in Washington and, most recently, at the Baystate OB/GYN group.
She holds a Master of Science in Nursing from Seattle University and has a full range of experiences in midwifery care, including labor and birth support and management, waterbirth, vaginal birth after C-section, CenteringPregnancy facilitation, gynecology, breastfeeding facilitation and preventative healthcare.
At Cheshire, Koumjian will provide care with obstetricians, gynecologists, nurse practitioners, nurse midwives and nurses in the Hubbard Center for Women’s Health.
Cheshire Medical Center also announced it is welcoming back Susan Beringer to the Department of Family Medicine. She first joined Cheshire in 2009 in family medicine and later transferred to cardiology.
Beringer has extensive, diversified experience in all facets of healthcare with 12 years of experience as a Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and 40 years of experience as an RN. She completed her Masters of Science and Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Pace University in Pleasantville, N.Y.
At Cheshire, each family medicine patient is assigned a primary care provider who leads the team in caring for that person, according to a news release. This provider may be a physician or a nurse practitioner.