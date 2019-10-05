Two area accounting firms announced a merger this week.
Thomas S. Bates CPA combined with Nathan Wechsler & Co. PA in late August, retaining the latter company’s name. The two offices will consolidate into Nathan Wechsler’s Keene branch at 59 Emerald St.
A spokeswoman confirmed Thursday morning that no jobs were eliminated because of the merger.
Thomas S. Bates offered forensic accounting and fraud examination services in the Keene area.
Nathan Wechsler, which has offices in Keene, Concord and Lebanon, has more than 40 employees and services that include traditional tax and accounting, business valuation, management consulting, and employee benefit plan audits.