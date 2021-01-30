True REST Float Spa, which offers “flotation therapy” in sensory deprivation tanks, is set to open in the West Street Shopping Center in Keene.
The business, which will offer individual hourlong flotation therapy sessions and monthly memberships, will open at 437 West St. on Feb. 13, according to owner Tracey Krasnow of Springfield, Vt.
True REST’s Keene location will have four “state-of-the-art round float pods,” which are big enough for one person, Krasnow said, and filled with salt water that creates a zero-gravity environment. Krasnow said flotation therapy can help improve sleep, manage pain and reduce stress and headaches, among other benefits.
“You don’t have to have any specific ailments to benefit from flotation therapy,” he said. “It’s something that could help anyone, and be part of anyone’s self-care routine.”
True REST, based in Sad Diego, has about 35 locations nationwide, Krasnow said. He added he thought Keene would be a good fit for the business because of its population size, and local institutions like Keene State College and Cheshire Medical Center, from which True REST can draw clients.
The business will employ five people, and be open Mondays, 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Krasnow said. As part of True REST’s opening in Keene, the business will be offering buy-one-get-one-free gift cards, and a membership sale during which any level of membership will include a free first month.
Monthly memberships start at $65, and individual float sessions cost $89. For more information, visit www.truerest.com/locations/keene.Jack Rooney can be reached at 352-1234, extension 1404, or jrooney@keenesentinel.com. Follow him on Twitter @RooneyReports.