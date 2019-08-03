The desire for sustainable growth with creative options to pursue, and innovative solutions to technical problems, has put tremendous pressure on businesses to find the right people to employ.
The competition for talent — people with the right skills and experience — is tougher than at any time. It demands different strategies and incentives to find and keep people who can make a difference in your business success.
The top-talent pool is shrinking in the US and in other global business centers. Further, countries such as China, India, Germany and Italy are focusing on retaining their top employees for their own businesses. Educational institutions are putting a lot of planning into predicting the skills, abilities and knowledge needed to meet the industrial demands of the near future.
They are working hard to develop programs and delivery systems to meet these demands. This is not an easy effort when you consider how healthcare, manufacturing and professional service companies are changing so rapidly.
So, do you have the right focus for your future talent needs?
If you focus on talent, all that remains is to have incentives to retain them. Familiar incentives include advanced education, paid leave, competitive salary, inclusion, autonomy, flexible work schedules and tailored health benefits.
But there’s a word of caution here; what happens, for instance, when everyone is offering the same incentives to come, engage and stay? People’s growing expectations may force them to search for new and more significant approaches. It’s a constant creative effort to offer and sell proposals to prospects eager for employment. This also prompts the question “is talent the only focus you should have in hiring the best people?”
While all the focus is on talent selection and development, another approach is emerging, one that highlights a more important quality, arguably. It’s called grit! It’s the personality trait that focuses beyond content knowledge to the dynamics of persistence.
Angela Duckworth in her recent book “Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance” defines it as, the ”perseverance and passion for long-term goals.” This allows people to keep and build on their long-term determination despite failure and controversy. Content knowledge may change but grit will keep someone on track and focused to achieve more than talented people.
What does this breakthrough mean? It means assessing someone’s perseverance, determination and resilience during the selection process, and asking the right questions — like: “Do setbacks discourage you? Are you a hard worker? Do you finish whatever you begin? — can help to provide an indication of grit. Online scales are available to help you measure this quality.
Take advantage of them to learn more about it yourself and to be better able to assess grit as part of your talent selection and development.