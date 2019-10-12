A music teacher is offering lessons for children from her Keene home.
Maria A. Johnson has a home studio in West Keene and began accepting new students over the summer. Johnson and her husband lived in New York for 10 years and worked in the music business, but they wanted to start a family, she said, and ended up in Keene a couple of years ago. Their daughter was born in 2017 and recently started at the Keene Montessori School, Johnson said.
Ready to return to teaching, Johnson is building her business on young beginners, offering flute and piano lessons to children about 6 to 8 years old, she said. In New York, she taught students who went on to specialized music schools, but she wants to keep the business small with a toddler in the house, she said.
One of her strengths as a teacher “is I can really help kids where they are with their ability,” Johnson said, adding that she enjoys getting children started with music. “… I really like to just find out what their interests are and help them go for it.”
More information is available on Johnson’s website at mjflute.com/lessons, or she can be reached via email at mariajohnson@mjflute.com.