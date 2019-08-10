The 11-day strike that shut Stop & Shop stores across southern New England in April cut deeply into second-quarter sales, the supermarket chain’s European parent company said. Ahold Delhaize, the Netherlands-based retail giant, said U.S. sales of nearly $11 billion for the April-to-June period, excluding gasoline, were up just 0.2 percent from the same period last year. Adjusting for the impact of the strike and period that followed in which sales were gaining lost ground, sales were up 2.3 percent, the company said.
Online sales fell short, too. Sales were up 14.4 percent, to $249 million. Ahold said online sales would have increased by 18 percent without the strike.
“The results in the second quarter were significantly impacted by the strike and the subsequent recovery of sales at our biggest brand Stop & Shop,” Chief Executive Officer Frans Muller said on a conference call with industry analysts.
The financial fall-off, however, has stopped. No “significant impact” of the strike is expected in the second half of the year, executives said.
Also affecting sales was the timing of Easter, a popular shopping holiday that coincided with the strike, contributing to lost sales.
The impact of the strike on net sales was $345 million, with $224 million a result of the work stoppage and $121 million during the “subsequent recovery period,” executives told industry analysts.
Ahold said the impact of the walkout during the bargaining impasse with the United Food and Commercial Workers union was offset by a “strong performance” of other brands, in particular Food Lion.
Overall, the company posted the equivalent of $18.3 billion in sales, up 1.5 percent from the second quarter of 2018, which also was affected by the strike.
The union called the strike as contract negotiations that began in mid-January broke down over health care costs, Sunday pay, wages and other issues. About 31,000 workers walked off their jobs at 240 Stop & Shop supermarkets in Connecticut, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.
It was the first strike against Stop & Shop in 31 years.