LANGDON — Construction along Route 12A continues to burden families and businesses that live and work along the roadway, resulting in one company — B.E. Greenhouse Supply in Langdon — to close for the year.
B.E. Greenhouse Supply has been a family owned and operated greenhouse and greenhouse supply business for 26 years. Owners David Barton and Lilly Meyerrose-Barton provide local communities with flowers, soil and fresh herbs, as well as fruit and vegetable plants. They have also provided landscaping work for homes, and provided customized floral arrangements for weddings. Barton also has many years of experience building greenhouses all over New England.
However, due to ongoing construction on Route 12A, as well as Crane Brook Road’s closure, they are left without the traffic that necessitates their business.
“May and June are the biggest seasons for us,” Meyerrose-Barton said. “Mother’s Day especially and we just knew we wouldn’t be able to have people come down.”
B.E. Greenhouse Supply is far from the only one affected by the road closure. Stores in Charlestown such as Ralphs Market and Cobb Co Arena Games and Tech and Hobby have also spoken to the Eagle Times about the difficulties they’ve experienced as a result of the closure to Route 12, which reopened Friday at noon.
“The mechanic down the road, he’s in the same position we are, with Route 12 being closed we are totally choked off down here,” Barton said.
Barton, a fire lieutenant for the Langdon Fire Department, hopes that the road can open soon, not only for the sake of their family business, but for safety concerns as well.
Currently, with Route 12 closed, the quickest way to Charlestown, should there be a fire, is to take Hemlock Road and Meany Hill Road. The two dirt roads are not intended for the amount of traffic they’ve recently had, nor vehicles of that size. In recent months, large vehicles have gotten stuck on those roads and have had to be towed out.
“We have to go up over the back roads in the firetrucks to Charlestown. And coming from Walpole they have to go up [Interstate] 91,” Barton said. “By the time we get there the house is gone.”
Construction had been intended to complete in April, giving B.E. Greenhouse Supply more than enough time to be ready for their peak season in May. A long-term project was underway to stabilize the railroad embankment but will be halted to reopen the road temporarily. However, when this plan comes to fruition it will be too late for the greenhouse season.
Closing Route 12 comes as part of a long line of issues affecting greenhouse businesses over the last few years. The COVID-19 pandemic kept many people in their homes, supply line issues have raised prices, big box stores like Wal-Mart are more accessible, and the trucker strike in Canada left many growers without soil. The Bartons say that community growers coming together and helping each other is instrumental in continuing.
“We order our soil from Canada, with the trucker strike it became impossible to order it. We would have to order months ahead of time,” Meyerrose-Barton said. “We order a lot though and we try to help out other people around here that need it.”
The family is hopeful and resilient however and look forward to next year, when they can continue to grow and chat with their customers.
“Having to close this year was really heartbreaking,” Meyerrose-Barton said.
They want their loyal customers and potential newcomers to know that they don’t plan on stopping this labor of love any time soon.