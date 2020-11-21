After five years on Main Street, The Barbery has moved to a new home downtown at 16 Cypress St.
Keene native Shalem Bencivenga opened the barber shop in 2015 at 93 Main St., nestled underneath The Colonial Theatre. That space will be part of the theatre’s planned expansion, so the Barbery moved to the new storefront in late September, Bencivenga said.
“I really loved the [new] location,” he said, noting its proximity to businesses such at Modestman Brewing and the Monadnock Food Co-op. “... And I feel like even though I left Main Street, I have more exposure right now, just with the better storefront. The space is larger, and it’s on ground-level, which I really love.”
The Barbery’s Main Street location was about 500 square feet of space, compared to the roughly 800 square feet of the new location, Bencivenga added. Customer response to the new space has been “overwhelmingly positive,” he said.
“They like the parking availability, they like the location,” he said, adding that it was important to him to keep The Barbery downtown.
Before opening the Cypress Street location, Bencivenga did “a tremendous amount of work” on the space, he said, including stripping off several layers of tile before sanding and painting the floor and adding a new drop ceiling.
“It feels like every aspect is an upgrade from the old space,” Bencivenga said.
The Barbery is open seven days a week, with variable hours. To book an appointment, visit Barbery.Resurva.com or text or call 499-6666.