Raptor Scientific, an aerospace and defense equipment manufacturer, has acquired the Peterborough firm TestVonics, it announced in an April 12 news release.
Founded in 1995, TestVonics makes devices that monitor and calibrate aircraft instruments, including those measuring altitude and speed.
The company has earned contracts from U.S. defense agencies, foreign militaries and commercial airlines, among other organizations, according to its website. Its offices are at the Monadnock Business Center on Route 202.
Raptor Scientific was founded in 2019 by the California investment firm L Square Capital Partners, its website states. Based in Berlin, Conn., Raptor Scientific focuses on consolidating and integrating aerospace and defense testing organizations, according to a description on the site.
TestVonics is at least the third company it has picked up, after previously acquiring Space Electronics in Connecticut and Sensor Concepts in California — both of which manufacture high-precision measurement equipment.
In the news release, TestVonics President Paul McCullough said the Raptor Scientific merger will help TestVonics continue growing in Peterborough and also "allow our customers access to Raptor’s other products and services.”
McCullough, a Navy veteran, left a job selling aircraft instruments to start TestVonics, according to reporting in 2019 by The Monadnock Ledger-Transcript. The company had 14 employees at the time, it reported.