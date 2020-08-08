When Arlene Anderson found out that the Internal Revenue Service was delaying the federal tax deadline by three months to July 15, she figured her Keene-based accounting firm would have plenty of time to finish tax returns for all of its clients.
“However, we didn’t anticipate having so many of our small businesses needing help with the [Paycheck Protection Program] loans and the other loan applications,” Anderson, the president of Anderson & Gilbert, said. “So, we needed that extra time to get even the extensions done for tax returns.”
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin announced the automatic tax deadline extension on March 20 as part of the federal government’s effort to soften the economic blow delivered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Accounting firms throughout the Monadnock Region say the move made for a longer, and in some cases busier, busy season for them, but also gave their individual and business clients greater flexibility during a financially challenging time.
“Businesses were able to pay their taxes in July. Even if we were finished with them in April, they had that extra time to pay,” Jonathan Blais, manager of Rust & Co. CPAs in Swanzey, said. “So, the real benefit was to the taxpayers and our clients that owed taxes, that were able to hold off on paying their taxes when cash flow was a problem at that point.”
At the same time, though, many people and companies depended on their tax refunds to help them stay afloat during the pandemic.
“If jobs came in, we tried to turn them around as best as we could because, with the situation that was out there, a lot of these folks were relying on the refund that they were expecting,” said Glenn Galloway, a partner at Hogancamp PC in Keene, which serves individuals and businesses around the area, along with some international clients.
“It made for a longer busy season for us, quite frankly … because, like I said, we wanted to work when the work was in and not sit on our hands and say, ‘Well, we should take a break ourselves,’ ” Galloway continued. But, he added, the extension did make tax season less stressful “because we didn’t have that really breathing down our necks, that April 15 deadline.”
Overall, though, the new tax deadline did interrupt the typical flow of tax season, as local accountants also had to become knowledgeable on a variety of federal coronavirus relief loan programs, Blais said.
“For us, it was challenging because there were a lot of moving parts happening at once,” he said. “In a normal year, there’s a rhythm to tax season and to providing client services. And this year, in the middle of tax season, we had to stop and help our clients with [Small Business Administration] loan questions, with the Families First [Coronavirus Response] Act, the CARES Act. So there were a number of things that were happening during tax season that made it sort of difficult.”
Despite all of the changes to tax season this year, including conducting more business over the phone and via email, Anderson said her clients have been flexible.
“It was a busy time, but I think that people were very, very understanding, more so than normal, about any delays,” she said. “People have been very good.”