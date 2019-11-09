SWANZEY — Whether you’re considering your next ink or your first tattoo, there’s a new shop in town for you.
The Revenant Rose Parlour opened at the end of September in suite 204 at 135 Old Homestead Highway. Samantha Landry of Fitzwilliam launched the business after she and Crystal Warner left Malloy Creations in Keene. The duo now run their studio by appointment only, with a focus on custom work, Landry said.
She often does script tattoos, while Warner works in the neo-traditional style, Landry said. Neo traditional tattoos typically involve bold lines and deep colors, an homage to the roots of American tattoo culture.
Landry started tattooing in February 2017, and since then this is her fourth studio she’s worked in. When deciding on a name for the shop, she said she considered how much she’s moved around. A revenant is someone who’s returned from the dead, she pointed out, which felt apt in a way.
“It’s just about new beginnings and success and believing in yourself and growing,” Landry said of the name.
The Revenant Rose Parlour accepts appointments between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., except on Wednesdays and Sundays, when the shop is closed. For a consultation, email Landry at samantha.therevenantroseparlour@gmail.com or Warner at crystalgracetattoos@gmail.com.