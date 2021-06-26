BRATTLEBORO — Taste of Thai has moved to a vacant site in the Black Mountain Square plaza, the Brattleboro food truck announced earlier this month.
After 12 years at the Mobil gas station off Route 91’s Exit 3, Taste of Thai left that spot recently because Mobil management chose not to host the business anymore, the food truck said in a Facebook post. Renovations at the gas station prompted that change, according to reporting by The Brattleboro Reformer.
Taste of Thai owner Noulieng Keopraseuth confirmed the food truck’s move Monday.
Its new location on Putney Road was previously home to Tito’s Taqueria, a former Brattleboro food truck that established a brick-and-mortar restaurant in the nearby Hannaford Supermarket plaza last month.
Taste of Thai, which offers Thai and Laotian cuisine, opened at Black Mountain Square on June 3, the business announced on Facebook.
“We believe this location will be a nice change for our customers, with better visibility, parking, and roomier outside seating,” it wrote in a separate post.