SULLIVAN — The Sullivan Country Store, which closed about a year ago, is set to reopen in mid-January after a couple with roots in the region purchased the property at 140 N.H. Route 9.
Megan Lafaso Hercher, 33, and her husband, Will Hercher, 35, purchased the store, and attached home, from previous owner John Little for $165,000 on Oct. 28. Will Hercher grew up in Marblehead, Mass., and attended the Dublin School, a private boarding school, according to his wife, who grew up in Salem, Mass.
The couple plans to move into the house attached to the store by the end of December and reopen the business after completing some general renovations by the middle of next month.
“We intend to reopen it sort of as it was,” Lafaso Hercher said. “We really don’t want to alienate anyone in the community. They all seemed to appreciate it for what it was, which was a small sort of general store/market. And we have zero plans of uprooting from what people rely on it for.”
Little, whose family owned the landmark store for about a decade, closed the business last November, after months of struggling due to a construction project on Route 9 that made it difficult to access the store’s parking lot. Since the Herchers bought the property in late October, Megan Lafaso Hercher said the community’s response has been wonderful.
“It’s been incredibly positive, and we’re extremely happy to reopen and hopefully be part of the fabric of the community,” she said.
After growing up in New England, Lafaso Hercher and her husband moved around the country for about 10 years, including stints in Hawaii and California, where Will Hercher’s family was living. Both of them have about 15 years of retail experience, Lafaso Hercher said, so when they moved back to Boston last summer, they began looking for an opportunity to open their own store.
“There was just something missing for us while we were out there,” Lafaso Hercher said of the couple’s time in California. “We were sort of looking for some permanency and for some sense of community. ... We were looking for something that would allow us to kind of become immersed in a community.”
She added that the business will keep its simple name as the Sullivan Country Store. Along with standard general store items, the couple plans to offer coffee and some bakery items to start, adding more when they get a sense of customer demand. The Herchers don’t plan to hire any additional employees initially.
“We’re young enough where I think the two of us can handle it,” Lafaso Hercher.
The couple has not set an exact opening date yet but plans for the store to be open daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information on the Sullivan Country Store’s reopening, visit the business Instagram page at www.instagram.com/sullivancountrystore or email sullivancountrystore@gmail.com.